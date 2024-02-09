100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Luzerne County Director of Elections resigns

By WVIA News
Published February 9, 2024 at 5:11 PM EST

Luzerne County’s director of elections has resigned after one year on the job.

Eryn Harvey submitted her resignation TODAY/FRIDAY according to county manager Romilda Crocamo.

Crocamo said the county will announce staffing “adjustments” on Monday and start the search for a new director of elections.

Harvey took the job in February of 2023. In the letter provided to Crocamo, Harvey says her resignation will be effective as of Feb. 23. Crocamo thanked Harvey for her service to the county.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is April 23.
News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News