Luzerne County Director of Elections resigns

Luzerne County’s director of elections has resigned after one year on the job.

Eryn Harvey submitted her resignation TODAY/FRIDAY according to county manager Romilda Crocamo.

Crocamo said the county will announce staffing “adjustments” on Monday and start the search for a new director of elections.

Harvey took the job in February of 2023. In the letter provided to Crocamo, Harvey says her resignation will be effective as of Feb. 23. Crocamo thanked Harvey for her service to the county.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is April 23.