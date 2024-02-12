Last week for loan disaster center in Lackawanna County

Staff from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Recovery Center will be in Lackawanna County until Thursday.

Businesses and residents from Luzerne, Monroe, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties impacted by severe storms and flooding on Sept. 9 are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the administration.

Loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, according to the SBA. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses; 2.375% for nonprofits; and 2.5% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years.

Representatives on site can answer questions about the loan program and help complete applications.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center is located at the Lackawanna County Center for Public Safety, 30 Valley View Drive, Jessup. The center closes permanently at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Otherwise, hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is March 25. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Oct. 25.

Applicants may apply online at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.

For more details, visit https://lending.sba.gov/search-disaster/?disaster=PA-20002;