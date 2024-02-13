Poconos borough celebrates winter

Winterfest returns to downtown Stroudsburg this weekend.

The family-friendly event includes more than 50 ice sculptures around the borough. The theme this year is Children’s Storytime.

Shops and restaurants throughout Stroudsburg will have themed-specials, giveaways and activities. Churches will have warming stations and story time for children.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Winterfest Maps are available online at VisitDowntownStroudsburg.com or from participating businesses.