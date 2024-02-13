100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poconos borough celebrates winter

By WVIA News
Published February 13, 2024 at 9:15 AM EST

Winterfest returns to downtown Stroudsburg this weekend.

The family-friendly event includes more than 50 ice sculptures around the borough. The theme this year is Children’s Storytime.

Shops and restaurants throughout Stroudsburg will have themed-specials, giveaways and activities. Churches will have warming stations and story time for children.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Winterfest Maps are available online at VisitDowntownStroudsburg.com or from participating businesses.
Tags
News Briefs WVIA News
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News