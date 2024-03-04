Class for young hunters this weekend

A youth hunter safety course will be held on Saturday.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, all first-time hunters and trappers must complete the Basic Hunter-Trapper Education course. That’s before they can purchase a state hunting or trapping license.

Attendees must be at least 11 years old and will learn a variety of safety and techniques.

The class is hosted by State Rep. Alec Ryncavage and will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ashley Borough Building, 49 Cemetery St., Ashley.

Participants must pass a certification exam at the end of class.

Those interested in attending must pre-register by going to register-ed.com/programs/Pennsylvania or https://register-ed.com/events/view/209372