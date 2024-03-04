100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Class for young hunters this weekend

By WVIA News
Published March 4, 2024 at 1:36 PM EST

A youth hunter safety course will be held on Saturday.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, all first-time hunters and trappers must complete the Basic Hunter-Trapper Education course. That’s before they can purchase a state hunting or trapping license.

Attendees must be at least 11 years old and will learn a variety of safety and techniques.

The class is hosted by State Rep. Alec Ryncavage and will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ashley Borough Building, 49 Cemetery St., Ashley.

Participants must pass a certification exam at the end of class.

Those interested in attending must pre-register by going to register-ed.com/programs/Pennsylvania or https://register-ed.com/events/view/209372
Tags
News Briefs Luzerne County
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News