Museums open for the Spring season

The Anthracite Heritage Museum and Eckley Miners’ Village have reopened for the spring season.

Eckley – the preserved coal mining town – will be open for extended hours this year. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday.

The museum at McDade Park in Scranton also has extended hours from Thursday to Sunday.

Both attractions are run by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Charter Day celebrates the founding of Pennsylvania and will be held on Monday, March 11. Admission is free admission across all state historic sites and museums.