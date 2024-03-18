100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pick up the Poconos for Earth Day

By WVIA News
Published March 18, 2024 at 11:56 AM EDT

Volunteers are needed for a region-wide litter pick-up day in the Poconos.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is hosting the event on Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will be held rain or shine.

Volunteers can choose from around 20 participating locations in Wayne, Pike, Monroe and Carbon counties.

Individuals and groups interested in volunteering should fill out the Volunteer Form or Group Sign-Up Form online at PickUpthePoconos.com.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, April 10, at 5 p.m.

Volunteers are invited to the annual Earth Day Celebration at Pocono Organics 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. after the cleanup.
Tags
News Briefs Pike CountyCarbon CountyMonroe County
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News