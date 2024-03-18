Pick up the Poconos for Earth Day

Volunteers are needed for a region-wide litter pick-up day in the Poconos.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is hosting the event on Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will be held rain or shine.

Volunteers can choose from around 20 participating locations in Wayne, Pike, Monroe and Carbon counties.

Individuals and groups interested in volunteering should fill out the Volunteer Form or Group Sign-Up Form online at PickUpthePoconos.com.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, April 10, at 5 p.m.

Volunteers are invited to the annual Earth Day Celebration at Pocono Organics 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. after the cleanup.