$700,000 bridge rehabilitation project begins in Lycoming County

Bridge rehabilitation project begins in Lycoming County.

Contractor, Rylind Construction, started work on a $700,000 resurface and ADA reconstruction project along Route 1005. The project consists of rehabilitation work, milling and resurfacing in Plunketts Creek Township, pavement markings and other miscellaneous work. It is expected to complete in October, according to PennDOT.

On April 2, Rylind Construction placed temporary traffic control signals. They will be flashing one week before construction begins. Minor delays will be expected, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT recommends motorists be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles and drive with caution.

