License plate replacement rally this weekend

Northeast Title & Tag and state Sen. Marty Flynn will host the second annual Peeling Plate Rally.

The community-driven initiative will streamline the replacement process for illegible, peeling license plates. Forms will not need to be mailed to PennDOT and all service fees will be waived.

A State Police officer will be on-site to inspect the plates.

Attendees must bring a valid vehicle registration card, driver's license or photo ID. If vehicles are registered under a company's name, an authorization letter allowing the person present to sign on behalf of the company is required.

The rally is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northeast Title & Tag Office, 1726 North Keyser Ave., Scranton.

For more details, contact: compliance@netitle.org or 570-895-1000 x2001.