Lycoming College seniors will screen thesis films

Two Lycoming College film and video arts seniors will screen their thesis films on April 18.

Achilles Wice and Nonni Human will showcase their work during the college’s Film and Video Arts Department Senior Film Screening at the Community Arts Center.

Three films will screen this year. The screening will open with “Sneak,” a short film directed by Mayumi Hamada and written by Wice. It follows two basketball players who discover their coach is dealing performance enhancing drugs to team members. The coaches’ daughter is one of the players. She must come to terms with future relationship with her father and team.

Wice wrote and directed another short film, “Heirlooms.” It's about an elderly woman who has an unhealthy obsession with her late husband. Her routine is disrupted when her granddaughter moves in with her.

Human will screen her documentary, “Gems” which is about four people share their perspectives of a higher power that helped shape their identity.

The films are produced under the guidance of film and video arts professor, Leah Bedrosian Peterson. She is also the chair of the department.

“They’ve worked for the better part of a year on the writing and production of their work and are thrilled to present it to the Williamsport community,” said Peterson. "This screening is a way for us to share our students’ work in such a way that best highlights their talents and accomplishments.”

The Community Arts Center is located at 220 W 4th St. Williamsport, Pa. The screening begins at 7 p.m. on April 18. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is free to the public.