Williamsport Mayor Slaughter, Rep. Flick to host youth fishing day

Mayor Derek Slaughter and Representative Jaime Flick will host a youth fishing day at Lycoming Creek.

On April 20, kids ages four to 16 can learn the angling arts. It is partnered with The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Mentored Youth Trout Day.

Seneca Resources will stock the creek with rainbow trout and palominos.

The Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy will provide fishing rods. Winner Hardware will supply bait and hooks.

Four to six-year-olds can learn fishing basics and partake in activities by local Trout Unlimited members.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the creek, across from Bowman Field. The Clean Water Institute at Lycoming College will host a clinic about the ecology of trout in Lycoming Creek at 1 p.m. Light refreshments and food will be available.

Fishing permits are required. Voluntary youth licenses can be purchased at huntfish.pa.gov. Register at repflick.com/events.

