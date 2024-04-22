100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Woman found dead in Lycoming County house fire

Published April 22, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT

A raging house fire left 78-year-old Shirley Puderbaugh dead, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr.

Puderbaugh was found by Lairdsville Fire Department on Saturday, April 20, said Kiessling.

The fire started at 9:39 a.m. at the residence, 4047 State Route 239 in Jordan Twp., said Montoursville State Police. Puderbaugh was pronounced dead at 3 p.m.

Police said Puderbaugh was trapped inside the home. Spreading flames and living conditions prevented a search, police said.

The cause could have been a wood stove, police said. However, it was undetermined.

The coroner and police are investigating.
Tags
News Briefs Lycoming CountyWilliamsport