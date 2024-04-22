Woman found dead in Lycoming County house fire
A raging house fire left 78-year-old Shirley Puderbaugh dead, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr.
Puderbaugh was found by Lairdsville Fire Department on Saturday, April 20, said Kiessling.
The fire started at 9:39 a.m. at the residence, 4047 State Route 239 in Jordan Twp., said Montoursville State Police. Puderbaugh was pronounced dead at 3 p.m.
Police said Puderbaugh was trapped inside the home. Spreading flames and living conditions prevented a search, police said.
The cause could have been a wood stove, police said. However, it was undetermined.
The coroner and police are investigating.