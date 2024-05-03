Lackawanna County commissioner to serve on PSU Board

Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin will serve on Penn State University’s Board of Trustees.

The county announced McGloin’s appointment Friday after the university finalized vote tallies. It was part of an alumni election that ran from early April until May 2.

Three new Penn State board members are elected each year by alumni. They serve three-year terms on the 38-member board.

Commissioner McGloin will serve on the PSU board of trustees from July 1 until 2027.