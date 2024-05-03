100 WVIA Way
Lackawanna County commissioner to serve on PSU Board

By WVIA News
Published May 3, 2024 at 4:16 PM EDT

Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin will serve on Penn State University’s Board of Trustees.

The county announced McGloin’s appointment Friday after the university finalized vote tallies. It was part of an alumni election that ran from early April until May 2.

Three new Penn State board members are elected each year by alumni. They serve three-year terms on the 38-member board.

Commissioner McGloin will serve on the PSU board of trustees from July 1 until 2027.
