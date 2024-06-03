Scranton nursing facility deemed unsafe, residents relocated

Residents of a Scranton nursing and rehabilitation facility were relocated over the weekend after the city declared the facility “unsafe.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said the 85 residents of Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation started relocating on Friday evening. By Saturday, the department said all residents were settled in nearby facilities to “receive the ongoing care they need.”

The City of Scranton Code Enforcement Office declared Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation “unsafe for human occupancy or use,” according to a statement.

