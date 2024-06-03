100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scranton nursing facility deemed unsafe, residents relocated

By WVIA News
Published June 3, 2024 at 9:51 AM EDT

Residents of a Scranton nursing and rehabilitation facility were relocated over the weekend after the city declared the facility “unsafe.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said the 85 residents of Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation started relocating on Friday evening. By Saturday, the department said all residents were settled in nearby facilities to “receive the ongoing care they need.”

The City of Scranton Code Enforcement Office declared Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation “unsafe for human occupancy or use,” according to a statement.
News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News