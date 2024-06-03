VA to hold town hall and discussion in Wayne County

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre (VA) will hold a community town hall and open forum discussion with medical center leadership on June 20 in Honesdale.

Veterans, family members, community stakeholders and the public are invited to the event. The meeting will provide local veterans an open forum and for VA officials to hear directly from them to rebuild trust among those who served.

VA Health Care enrollment assistance will also be available throughout the event.

The town hall and discussion will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 5 p.m. at the Wayne County Park Street Complex, 648 West Park St., Honesdale.