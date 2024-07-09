Tioga County honors Vietnam Veterans in mid-July

A half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is coming to Tioga County on July 10 through July 15.

Army veteran John Devitt built the replica in the early 1980s to make the wall more accessible to those who could not travel to Washington, according to the Tioga County Moving Wall Project. Two versions of the Washington memorial wall travel the country from April through November, each spending around a week at each site.

Over the six days in Tioga, veterans will hold reveille, candle light vigils and a church service in honor of those who served in the Vietnam War.

The opening ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on July 10 at Williamson High School.