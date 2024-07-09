100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tioga County honors Vietnam Veterans in mid-July

By WVIA News
Published July 9, 2024 at 3:29 PM EDT
The Moving Wall honors Vietnam Veterans by bringing the Washington D.C. memorial to communities across the country. The wall will be in Tioga County from July 10 to July 15.
Courtesy of Tioga County Moving Wall
The Moving Wall honors Vietnam Veterans by bringing the Washington, D.C. memorial to communities across the country. The wall will be in Tioga County from July 10 to July 15.

A half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is coming to Tioga County on July 10 through July 15.

Army veteran John Devitt built the replica in the early 1980s to make the wall more accessible to those who could not travel to Washington, according to the Tioga County Moving Wall Project. Two versions of the Washington memorial wall travel the country from April through November, each spending around a week at each site.

Over the six days in Tioga, veterans will hold reveille, candle light vigils and a church service in honor of those who served in the Vietnam War.

The opening ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on July 10 at Williamson High School.
News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News