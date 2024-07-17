College in Lackawanna & Luzerne to hold event for potential students

Johnson College will hold a transfer day at its Scranton and Hazleton campuses on July 31.

The event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is for current college students who are interested in changing the direction of their education and ultimately their career path.

Enrollment, Financial Aid, Career Services and Counseling and Disability Services representatives will be available. Staff members from the Registrar’s Office will also be on hand. They will analyze transfer credits and review potential schedules for the upcoming semester.

To attend transfer day, students must register online at Johnson.edu/transfer or contact the College’s enrollment team at enroll@johnson.edu or 570-702-8856.