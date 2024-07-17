Pa. agency seeks members for its NextGen Advisory Council

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) seeks applicants for its NextGen Advisory Council.

Members have a broad range of cultures, experiences and perspectives. They inform the agency’s work and advance Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB). Council members aid in creating lasting change and necessary conditions to ensure all Pennsylvanians, especially the next generation, can connect to public lands, natural resources, recreation, and conservation, according to DCNR.

Membership is a three-year term. The council meets quarterly on the third Tuesdays of January, April, July and October. Meetings are virtual. Members are expected to participate in at least 75% of meetings.

Council members can also participate in optional committees, networking and special project meetings.

DCNR launched the NextGen Advisory Council in 2022. It’s part of the department’s efforts to make the outdoors more accessible for all.

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, July 31.

For questions, contact RA-NRDCNREQUITY@pa.gov.

To apply, visit https://pacedcitpowerapps.powerappsportals.us/services/DCNR_IntakeForm/