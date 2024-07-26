100 WVIA Way
Former fiscal manager of Children's Advocacy Center charged with wire fraud

By WVIA News
Published July 26, 2024 at 1:18 PM EDT

A former fiscal manager for the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA is facing federal wire fraud charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of P-A says 51-year-old Angela Saar of Olyphant diverted fraudulent payments from CAC/NEPA’s bank account to her own while she worked there between November 2018 and June 2022.

Between false mileage reimbursements and Saar allegedly inflating her bi-weekly paychecks by thousands of dollars, the office says Saar diverted $411,940.11 to her personal account.

Saar was indicted on Thursday, July 25 for the federal offense.
