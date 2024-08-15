100 WVIA Way
Pike County seeks input for recreation opportunities

By WVIA News
Published August 15, 2024 at 11:23 AM EDT

The Pike County Planning and Mapping Office created a public survey to garner feedback for updating the Open Space, Greenways and Recreation plan. It's a 10-year guidebook that encourages sustainable growth to preserve and respect the county's natural resources while balancing preservation and development.

"We are looking for people to tell us what they need in their outdoor spaces, and how important recreation and trails are to them,” said Jessica Yoder, Assistant Planning Director. “We need to understand how the public utilizes our outdoor areas in order to provide quality recreation opportunities for the people who live or visit here.”

Feedback from the public survey will influence recreational development in the future. Click here to fill out the survey.
