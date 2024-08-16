Poconos locals inducted into state hall of fame

Six Pike County voters have been inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame.

The inductees include: Marilyn Dellert, Patricia Greeves, Linda Harding, Donna Jennings, James Jennings and John Kiesendahl.

A voter that has voted in 50 consecutive elections is eligible to be entered into the Hall of Fame. They will receive a certificate from Governor Josh Shapiro commending the achievement.

The inductees were honored during the July Pike County Commissioners Meeting.

State Sen. Lisa Baker and State Rep. Jeff Olsommer also recognized the achievement and celebrated the inductees’ exemplary voting records.