Former NBA star to speak on addiction

Former NBA basketball player Chris Herren will share his addiction recovery story on Sept. 11.

It’s through Herren Talks, which is part of a nonprofit Herren started in 2011 to destigmatize addiction and offer emotional support.

Herren survived a heroin overdose in June 2008. He went sober that Aug and has been in recovery ever since, according to his website .

“Many people get sober and want to forget. I find great inspiration in people who have been at certain levels in life and come back from it. I’m blessed to be in long-term recovery and to be able to be out in front of people and share my story,” wrote Herren on the Herren Talks website.

He will speak at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. The Carbon-Monroe-Pike Drug and Alcohol Commission and the Monroe County Commissioners are sponsoring the event.