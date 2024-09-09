Lackawanna County seniors to display art

More than 60 paintings from older residents around Lackawanna County will be on display next month.

The county’s Area Agency on Aging will host a First Friday art show on Oct. 4. It will be held at the Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Ave., in downtown Scranton.

The paintings will be for sale. And proceeds benefit the artists and programming at the senior community centers.

The senior community centers that work with the Area Agency on Aging offer socialization, nutritious lunches, recreation, cultural and arts programs, and health and wellness programs for all county residents 60 or older, regardless of income.