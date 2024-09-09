100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lackawanna County seniors to display art

By WVIA News
Published September 9, 2024 at 10:18 AM EDT

More than 60 paintings from older residents around Lackawanna County will be on display next month.

The county’s Area Agency on Aging will host a First Friday art show on Oct. 4. It will be held at the Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Ave., in downtown Scranton.

The paintings will be for sale. And proceeds benefit the artists and programming at the senior community centers.

The senior community centers that work with the Area Agency on Aging offer socialization, nutritious lunches, recreation, cultural and arts programs, and health and wellness programs for all county residents 60 or older, regardless of income.
Tags
News Briefs Lackawanna County
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News