Victims Resource Center celebrates 50th anniversary in NEPA

The Victims Resource Center will celebrate its 50th anniversary next month.

The celebration will be held on Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Nimble Hill Winery & Brewery in Tunkhannock. The second executive director, Janet MacKay, will be honored with the Lifetime Advocate Award.

In 1974, a small group of dedicated people founded the organization as Luzerne County Women Organized Against Rape. That group of volunteers found considerable differences existed in procedures of police departments and hospital emergency rooms. They established services to provide continuity to rape victims and their families.

In the years following, the organization changed its name to its current moniker and expanded its services – and into Wyoming and Carbon counties.

Visit vrcnepa.org to purchase tickets for the celebration.