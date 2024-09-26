Police: Williamsport Area High School student arrested after gun, narcotics found in backpack

Police arrested a 15-year-old Williamsport Area High School student after a drug search revealed a handgun in his backpack on Wednesday, a Williamsport Police report stated.

The teen's name was not released, and the charges against him were not included in the report.

The student made no threats and the gun was never displayed, officials said in a statement posted to the district's Facebook page.

Williamsport Police said the male student smelled “strongly of marijuana,” according to the report.

The student’s belongings were checked by school administration on suspicion of drug possession, the district's statement said. He was then escorted to the principal's office.

Staff members found unspecified narcotics along with the pistol, police said.

"The student was immediately detained without incident by our school police and remains in the custody of the Pennsylvania State Police," the district's statement said.

Williamsport Area School District will pursue disciplinary measures, according to the statement, and there will be increased police presence at the school for the next several days.

“We are thankful for the swift and professional response of both our administration and law enforcement. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. This news is both concerning and unsettling. This is not who we are, and there is no place for this kind of behavior in our schools,” the district's statement said.

Investigation into the incident continues, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Thadd Trafford at ttrafford@cityofwilliamsport.org.