Lackawanna County installs ballot drop boxes

The Lackawanna County Department of Elections and Voter Registration installed six drop boxes around the county Sept. 30. Voters can drop their completed ballots into the boxes at the following locations and times Monday through Friday:

Fallbrook Senior Community Center, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Clarks Summit Borough Building, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dickson City Borough Building, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Moosic Borough Building, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Roaring Brook Township Municipal Building, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lackawanna County Government Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until 8 p.m. on election day).

All ballot boxes will be under round-the-clock video surveillance.

Officials also started sending out absentee and mail-in ballots Monday. The deadline to register for a mail-in or absentee ballot is October 29.