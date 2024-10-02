WVIA-FM to broadcast Casey, McCormick debate on Thursday

WVIA-FM will broadcast and livestream the debate Thursday between Pennsylvania’s candidates for the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, the Democratic nominee, and former hedge fund manager Dave McCormick, the Republican, will debate at 8 p.m. in the studios of WHTM, ABC27, a television station in Harrisburg.

Veteran station reporter and anchor Dennis Owens will moderate.

Casey and McCormick are also expected to debate Oct. 15 in Philadelphia.