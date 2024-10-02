100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVIA-FM to broadcast Casey, McCormick debate on Thursday

By WVIA News
Published October 2, 2024 at 6:31 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, left, and Dave McCormick

WVIA-FM will broadcast and livestream the debate Thursday between Pennsylvania’s candidates for the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, the Democratic nominee, and former hedge fund manager Dave McCormick, the Republican, will debate at 8 p.m. in the studios of WHTM, ABC27, a television station in Harrisburg.

Veteran station reporter and anchor Dennis Owens will moderate.

Casey and McCormick are also expected to debate Oct. 15 in Philadelphia.
Tags
News Briefs Dave McCormickU.S. Sen. Bob CaseyElection 2024
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News