Bridge collapses in Lackawanna County

By WVIA News
Published October 17, 2024 at 12:58 PM EDT
Crews were working on the bridge deck in Benton Township when it partially collapsed.

A bridge in Benton Township, Lackawanna County is closed after partially collapsing Thursday. According to a release from the county, township employees were working on the bridge on Earl Clark Road when it happened. A spokesperson from the Lackawanna County Department of Roads and Bridges said the damage is significant and will require an engineering review and major repairs. It is not yet known how long the work will take or if a temporary solution is available to reopen the bridge in the meantime.
