Salvation Army to host match challenge to boost Red Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division will host a kettle match challenge this Saturday, Dec. 21. Thanks to an anonymous donor, contributions will be matched up to $3,000 per each local jurisdiction or Corps.

The Salvation Army says Red Kettle donations are down 38% compared to last year.

All red kettle donations stay within the community they are received in, and support year-long programming and services.

To support The Salvation Army this Red Kettle season, donate online to a Virtual Red Kettle or text KETTLE to 31333.