Salvation Army to host match challenge to boost Red Kettle campaign

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published December 17, 2024 at 4:22 PM EST

The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division will host a kettle match challenge this Saturday, Dec. 21. Thanks to an anonymous donor, contributions will be matched up to $3,000 per each local jurisdiction or Corps.

The Salvation Army says Red Kettle donations are down 38% compared to last year.

All red kettle donations stay within the community they are received in, and support year-long programming and services.

To support The Salvation Army this Red Kettle season, donate online to a Virtual Red Kettle or text KETTLE to 31333.
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley O'Brien is a newscast host on WVIA Radio during All Things Considered, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. She is also WVIA's Community Engagement Reporter, and writes a weekly series titled "Eventful," featuring weekend events planned for around the region.

You can email Haley at haleyobrien@wvia.org
