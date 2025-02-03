Black Scranton Project to host community health fair during Black Health Matters Week

Black Scranton Project will partner with We Respect and Care (WRC), an organization that supports survivors of sexual abuse, to offer a free community health fair . The health fair will take place from 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 as part of Black Health Matters Week at Black Scranton Project’s location, 1902 N. Main Avenue, Scranton, PA 18508.

The fair will feature free health screenings, wellness resources, community networking and giveaways. Involved organizations include the Scranton Counseling Center, Geisinger, Dunmore Habit OPCO Treatment Center, Maternal and Family Health Services, United Neighborhood Centers, The Wright Center and more. While the event is free, organizers encourage pre-registration, which can be done at this link, to ensure they are prepared.

—Lydia McFarlane