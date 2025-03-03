NWS: Watch for flooding, ice jams

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of potential flooding and ice jams by mid-week.

Temperatures are expected to warm up Tuesday through Thursday, according to the NWS meteorologists. Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible on Wednesday.

The rainfall combined with snow melt will increase the risk for flooding, the organization said.

The agency says much of the ice on rivers flushed through this past week, but blockages still remain and could cause ice jams.

The National Weather Service monitors for potential ice jams. They partner with county emergency management services as well as trained river spotters.

Report ice jams to the NWS in Binghamton at bgm.operations@noaa.gov and bgm.stormreport@noaa.gov. The reports help meteorologists issue appropriate Flood Watches and Warnings and coordinate with local officials.

— Kat Bolus