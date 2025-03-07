Lycoming College names next president

Lycoming College will soon have new leadership with its next president, Charles Edmonds.

Edmonds has been the college’s executive vice president since 2017. His new role will begin in July, replacing current president Kent Trachte, who retires in June.

Edmonds is also a Lycoming County United Way chair member, Wyoming Seminary and Preparatory School development committee chair and trustee member, Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s vice president, director and treasurer of the Loyalsock Township School Board, Williamsport Chamber of Commerce board member and treasurer, and Pennsylvania Economy League board member.

Edmonds was formerly the director of major gifts at Yale University, director of annual giving at Duke University Divinity School and the development associate with Duke Youth Academy. Before his vice presidency at Lycoming College, he was assistant director of admissions and development.

"It will be an extraordinary privilege to build on Lycoming’s distinguished history and harness the community’s collective capacity to provide one of society’s most important public goods – an education that prepares students for exceptional careers and service to humanity,” Edmonds said.

- CHASE BOTTORF