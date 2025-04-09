Mid Valley graduate, college baseball player seeks stem cell donor

Eddie Kaufman, a 20-year-old old Mid Valley School District graduate, is looking for a match.

The sophomore baseball player at Roanoke College was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He’s now in need of a live-saving stem cell transplant.

Volunteers throughout the region are holding events where potential donors ages 18 to 40 can be swabbed to determine if they are a match.

Events include:



Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Throop Civic Center, 500 Sanderson St.

Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Luzerne County UFCW, 2007 Route 315, Jenkins Twp., and Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Ave., Scranton.

For more information, including additional events and how to receive an at-home swab kit, visit https://teameddiek.com.