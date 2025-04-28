Autopsy scheduled for body found burning on Hazleton roadside

An autopsy will be performed on the remains of a woman whose body was found burning on a road in Hazleton, the Luzerne County District Attorney's office said.

Hazleton City firefighters responded to Club 40 Road at East Broad Street at about 7 a.m. Sunday for a report of a burning mannequin at the side of the road.

Firefighters who extinguished the flames discovered the remains were human and not a mannequin. The deceased woman was from Schuylkill County, the DA's office said. Further details have not yet been released.

The DA's office is investigating the case in conjunction with Hazleton City police, with assistance from Wilkes-Barre police, state police, and the state Attorney General's Office.

Dr. Charles Siebert is scheduled to perform an autopsy Tuesday morning at the Luzerne County morgue.

