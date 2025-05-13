Electronics recycling event for Scranton residents this weekend

Do you live in Scranton and have old DVD and VCR players taking up space in your house?

How about a box of random cables and cords?

You can recycle those items and more at the City of Scranton's electronics recycling event on Saturday, May 17, at Scranton High School, 63 Mike Munchak Way, Scranton. The city contracted with GER Solutions for the event.

Items that will be accepted for free include:



Audio visual equipment

Cables and cords

Car batteries (sealed lead acid)

Cell phone and laptop batteries

Desktop computer towers

DVD players and VCR’s

Keyboards and mice

Laptops

Microwaves and small appliances

Printers and fax machines

Strings of Christmas lights

Telephones and cell phones

UPS battery backups

Video game systems

Larger items that may be more complicated to recycle and will have a fee per item, include:



$15 fee: LCD monitors

$20 fee: CRT monitors

$25 fee: CRT televisions up to 18”

$30 fee: Beer-O-Rators or Kegerators, dehumidifiers, flat screen televisions up to 27”, ice makers, window air conditioners, and wine or dormitory refrigerators

$40 fee: CRT televisions, 19” to 27”

$45 fee: flat screen televisions, 28” and larger

$60 fee: CRT televisions, 28” to 32”

$75 fee: CRT televisions, 33” and larger

$125 fee: projection televisions

The city will provide residents with a credit of up to $30 towards any singular item that requires a recycling fee.

Recycling is open from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents must pre-register for a drop-off time at www.scrantonpa.gov/recycling. Registration is currently limited to the first 150 participants.