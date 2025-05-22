Land preserved around Luzerne County reservoir

The North Branch Land Trust has conserved around 220 acres of land near the Huntsville Reservoir in Luzerne County.

The trust collaborated with Pennsylvania American Water to complete a conservation easement on the property in Dallas and Lehman Twp.

The easement provides a buffer, protects habitat and preserves the natural beauty of the area, according to the trust. A public access area will be located off Reservoir Road. That will provide limited access to the northwest section of the reservoir.

Limited improvements will be made to nature trails for public access for walking and hiking.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources provided funding for the project.

— Kat Bolus