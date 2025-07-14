Public comment sought on adding archery hunting in Union and Northumberland counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wants the public’s input on adding archery hunting to the Overlook section of Shikellamy State Park.

The proposal would allow hunting on around 107 acres of the overlook. The area is on a 360-foot cliff – above the confluence of the North and West branches of the Susquehanna River.

All state rules would apply.

The park is in both Union and Northumberland counties.

Public comments will be accepted until Wednesday, Aug. 13. Comments may be submitted by mail or dropped off at the park office, Shikellamy State Park, 401 Bridge Avenue Sunbury, PA 17801, or emailed to ra-nrspshik@pa.gov.

— Kat Bolus