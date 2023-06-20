Tropical Storm Bret is making its way toward various eastern Caribbean islands

Updated June 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM ET

Advisories have begun being issued in the Caribbean islands, as Tropical Storm Bret moves west across the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Bret was about 470 miles east of the Barbados.

The storm was moving west at 14 mph, and was expected to gather speed over the next few days. It had maximum sustained wind speeds of 60 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Bret is expected to approach and move across the Lesser Antilles islands Thursday and move through the central and eastern parts of the Caribbean on Friday and Saturday before dissipating.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Barbados, Martinique and Dominica. The hurricane center said the storm poses a threat to Dominica and warned of landslides and flooding. A tropical storm warning is in effect for St. Lucia.

A tropical storm watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 24 to 48 hours, while a warning means they're possible within the next 36 hours.

More advisories could come for parts of the Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center said people living on those islands, as well as in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, should closely follow updates.

Three to 10 inches of rain are possible across the Lesser Antilles, from Guadeloupe down south to Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The storm could cause flash flooding, isolated urban flooding and life-threatening surf conditions, the hurricane center said.

