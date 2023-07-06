Up First Briefing: Yellen in China; Meta launches Threads; synagogue rubble unearthed
Today's top stories
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Beijing today to meet with senior government officials on the heels of a trip from Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month. Her visit comes amid rising tensions around trade restrictions, national security concerns, Taiwan and the South China Sea.
Facebook's parent company Meta launched Threads late yesterday. The text-based version of its app Instagram could be an alternative to Elon Musk's Twitter. More than 10 million people have joined in the first seven hours since the app was launched.
There's a real demand for electric vehicles in the United States. But a lack of public charging stations remains the biggest barrier to electric vehicle ownership.
There's a growing bipartisan push in local and state governments for tougher laws against drug dealers selling fentanyl, methamphetamines and xylazine. But a growing body of research suggests a tougher approach could harm people with addictions and worsen the overdose crisis.
Today's listen
Texas' abortion laws do not have an exception for when a fetus is diagnosed with a fatal condition. Pregnant mothers have two options: get an abortion out-of-state or carry the pregnancy to term. Lauren Miller left to abort one of the fetuses in her twin pregnancy to protect herself and the healthy twin. Samantha Casiano gave birth to Halo, who later died of anencephaly. The two mothers share their complicated pregnancy stories.
Picture show
Mahsa Amini died in Iran last September after she was detained by the "morality police" for allegedly not covering her hair adequately. It sparked local and global protest movements with the slogan, "Woman, Life, Freedom." In the U.S., Iranian artists have taken their work to the streets to keep Amini's story in the public eye and reflect on their hopes for a better country. See some of their art and the stories behind their works.
3 things to know before you go
