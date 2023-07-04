100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News Arts

Do you you keep ketchup in the fridge or cupboard? We're here for the debate

By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Matt Ozug
Published July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

It's one of the biggest condiment controversies of our time - should ketchup be kept in the cupboard or in the fridge? Heinz set the internet abuzz recently when their U.K. branch tweeted their belief that ketchup is a dish best served cold. And, of course, the Twitterverse (ph) did its thing with passionate defenders of both cold and room temp ketchup weighing in. And since every Fourth of July, hundreds of millions of hot dogs and hamburgers are consumed, we wanted to - and I'm really sorry about this one - catch up with someone familiar with the science behind this debate.

MEL KRAMER: I'm Dr. Mel Kramer, and personally, I keep ketchup, as well as mustard, in the refrigerator.

SUMMERS: Me too. Kramer, who heads a food safety consulting firm in Florida, says to exercise caution with long-term ketchup storage but...

KRAMER: If you're saying a couple of days, the answer would probably be, categorically, no. If you're talking about six, eight, 10, 12 months, there is a good possibility that these microorganisms could get inside the ketchup when you open and close it, and you have the risk of potentially having mold. You have a higher probability of spoilage microorganisms - can have an off taste and off flavor and off colors, too.

SUMMERS: And Kramer adds that the longer someone keeps ketchup on the shelf, the more likely it is to lose nutritional value, though that's not an issue for most.

KRAMER: Ketchup is a condiment. It certainly is not something that one would have to use as a food for their daily dietary intake.

SUMMERS: Still, even if the science is settled, the public debate is far from over. Even our own ALL THINGS CONSIDERED staff came down on both sides.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1, BYLINE: The ketchup goes in the fridge, man.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2, BYLINE: I no longer put it in the frigerator (ph).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3, BYLINE: I keep it in the fridge.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4, BYLINE: Once I open something, it goes in the fridge.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5, BYLINE: I've never seen ketchup kept in the refrigerator at a restaurant, so I keep my bottles of ketchup and packets of ketchup in a cupboard.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #6, BYLINE: The ketchup is always kept in the fridge.

SUMMERS: Of course, you can always just stick with mustard. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Arts
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Matt Ozug