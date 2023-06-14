100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News Business

A new handbag will be sold at auction: A microscopic Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote

Published June 14, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A fancy new handbag will be sold at auction this month - a fake Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote. And it's a lot smaller than the real one. I mean, a lot - 700 micrometers. Small enough to pass through the eye of a needle, says The New York Times. The fluorescent green bag will come with a microscope so the buyer can actually see the little thing. Why would anyone pay for something they can't see and definitely can't hold keys and a phone? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Business