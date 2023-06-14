A new handbag will be sold at auction: A microscopic Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A fancy new handbag will be sold at auction this month - a fake Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote. And it's a lot smaller than the real one. I mean, a lot - 700 micrometers. Small enough to pass through the eye of a needle, says The New York Times. The fluorescent green bag will come with a microscope so the buyer can actually see the little thing. Why would anyone pay for something they can't see and definitely can't hold keys and a phone? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.