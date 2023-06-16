8 activists in Massachusetts drop their drawers to protest climate change

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

Eight climate activists in Massachusetts wanted to draw attention to their cause so they lowered their drawers. During a debate at the statehouse, they dropped their pants to reveal the words, stop passing gas, written on their - you know, where gas would come from. Well, at least they were wearing pink thongs. The protesters were escorted out of the chamber and charged with trespassing and indecent exposure. Fighting fossil fuels one cheek at a time.

