3 people are charged after making off with a statue of a velociraptor

Published June 20, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Last Friday, a security guard at a South Dakota science center noticed three people walking off with a statue of a velociraptor - yep, just like the small T. rex-looking dinosaur from the "Jurassic Park" movies. Video helped police track the suspected bandits back to their apartment nearby, and when they opened the door, there was the raptor. No damage to the statue as a pair of teenage adults and a minor were charged with grand theft dino. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

