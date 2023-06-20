100 WVIA Way
News National

So you think you can dance? But for how long and how far?

Published June 20, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

So you think you can dance? OK, but for how long - or maybe, more accurately, how far? A team of Connecticut high school students danced for a little under 16 miles this past weekend. In order to achieve the world-record-breaking effort, they danced outside in the heat on a track for 64 laps. Their dance of choice? - a conga line. And they raised $8,500 for an adult day care center in their town. You know what they say - dance like nobody's watching.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

