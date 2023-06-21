Florida student excels in high school, college and on the football field

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Who needs high school? Not Austin Simmons. The Florida sophomore compiled a 5.3 GPA in his high school core classes and completed 15 college credits, so he's enrolling at Ole Miss in the fall two years early. Oh, another thing, Simmons is also a 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback, one of the top prep passers in the nation. So he's expected to be on the Ole Miss practice field next week - that is, if he hasn't already graduated from college.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.