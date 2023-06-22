A Florida sheriff's deputy and a motorist are lucky to be alive

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. Sheriff's Deputy William Hollingsworth was helping drivers during a heavy rainstorm in Pensacola, Fla., when he noticed a motorist disappear under the water. Hollingsworth rushed to his aid, but both men got sucked into a storm drain. It was captured on the deputy's body camera.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WILLIAM HOLLINGSWORTH: I've never held my breath like that in my life.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Me neither.

ELLIOTT: The two were soaked, but survived. It's MORNING EDITION.