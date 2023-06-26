Congrats to Daisy Almaraz, one of the winners of the national handwriting contest

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Daisy Almaraz. She's one of the winners of this year's National Handwriting Contest. The seventh-grader beat out 80,000 entries with her cursive rendition of the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. That sentence uses every letter of the alphabet. She says the key to writing neatly is not to rush. Move your hand less like a quick brown fox and more like a lazy dog. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.