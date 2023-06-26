100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News National

Congrats to Daisy Almaraz, one of the winners of the national handwriting contest

Published June 26, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Daisy Almaraz. She's one of the winners of this year's National Handwriting Contest. The seventh-grader beat out 80,000 entries with her cursive rendition of the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. That sentence uses every letter of the alphabet. She says the key to writing neatly is not to rush. Move your hand less like a quick brown fox and more like a lazy dog. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

National