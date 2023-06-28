STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Travel delays can be hard, but Phil Stringer's travel disaster turned into something special. After a delay of almost 18 hours, he was the only passenger on his American Airlines flight from Oklahoma to North Carolina because everybody else had given up. So the airline had to fly him alone. He says he bonded with the crew. It's also certain that no passenger in front of him jammed their seat back into his face. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.