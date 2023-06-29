100 WVIA Way
Ohio dispatchers received a call about long hair sticking out of a car trunk

Published June 29, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Ohio dispatchers received an unusual call about a vehicle. The caller described strands of long hair sticking out of the trunk in front of her. The driver of that suspicious car turned out to be Tanya Townsend (ph). Turns out Tanya threw her wig in the trunk as she headed out for her hair appointment. In a Facebook post, she thanked police for handling the situation calmly and not assuming that hair was attached to a dead body. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

