Florida is one of the flattest states but that didn't deter hiker Andrew Karr

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Florida is known for beaches and less known for mountain vistas. It's one of the flattest states in the country. But that doesn't stop Andrew Karr, who is on a mission to hike every peak in the state. Some high points are easy to find, like parking lots, others are harder. He's had to rent kayaks, take private ferries, even knock on people's doors to stand on the lawn. From that high point, you can peer down to the neighbor's lawn. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.