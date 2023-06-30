100 WVIA Way
News

South Carolina couple finds a hobby they can do together: groom their beards

Published June 30, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Some couples take long walks together. Some do puzzles. But Aaron and Natali Johnston groom their beards together. The couple from South Carolina travels the world to compete in beard contests. Natali creates fake beards, while Aaron uses his own goatee to impress the judges. They've both placed first in bearding competitions, but they both say the real prize is having a hobby they can do together. Had no idea beards could keep love alive.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

