South Carolina couple finds a hobby they can do together: groom their beards

Some couples take long walks together. Some do puzzles. But Aaron and Natali Johnston groom their beards together. The couple from South Carolina travels the world to compete in beard contests. Natali creates fake beards, while Aaron uses his own goatee to impress the judges. They've both placed first in bearding competitions, but they both say the real prize is having a hobby they can do together. Had no idea beards could keep love alive.

